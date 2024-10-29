Video: Gunmen open fire on street gathering in Philadelphia, injuring 7

Investigators shared disturbing video of a mass shooting that erupted earlier this month after an argument during a gathering on a Philadelphia street.

Surveillance video taken from a nearby park shows the shooters exiting a gray Nissan Altima at the intersection of 11th and Cumberland streets and open fire.

Seven people were hit by gunfire and taken to Temple University Hospital, including a 16-year-old girl who police said was admitted in critical condition.

The six other shooting victims were placed in stable condition at the hospital, according to authorities.

After brief rounds of gunfire, surveillance video shared by police shows the suspect getting back into the Nissan and speeding away in the opposite direction.

Investigators said the shooters chased people from the fleeing crowd to a residence on North Jessup Street where they found at least one spent shell casing.

In total, authorities believe more than 50 shots were fired from three different guns.

Investigators on Tuesday said the suspect's vehicle was missing a license plate, and called attention to its tinted side windows and rear windshield.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the shooting left her "disgusted" and "frustrated" as the city's crime data shows a decrease in murders and shooting.

"This incident affirms why we can’t take our foot off the gas. Now is the time for us to keep pushing and continue with our comprehensive approach," Parker said.