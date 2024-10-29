Loaded handgun with bullet in chamber found in carry-on bag at Philly airport: TSA

article

TSA officers at Philadelphia International Airport found a loaded handgun with a bullet in the chamber inside a Pennsylvania man's carry-on bag.

The troubling discovery was made Sunday at an x-ray checkpoint. The 9mm handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

Police confiscated the handgun and issued the unnamed traveler, a Lancaster County resident, a weapons charge.

"Loaded guns represent a threat because the intention of the traveler is unknown," TSA Federal Security Director Gerardo Spero said.

It was the 36th gun found by TSA officers this year at Philadelphia International Airport, which is nine fewer than were uncovered all last year.

The traveler is expected to receive "a very costly federal civil penalty" for being caught with a handgun.

"That’s an expensive lesson to learn," Spero said.