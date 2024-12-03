NJ man sentenced for sexually assaulting girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter

article

A New Jersey man will spend nearly three decades behind bars for the sexual assault of a young girl he shared a home with.

Oscar Oberlino Gomez Miralda, 43, was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in her Atlantic City home in December 2022.

Officials say Miralda was in a relationship with the girl's mother and living with them at the time.

The assault was discovered by a camera phone used to record the girl's bedroom while her mother was at work, according to authorities.

In addition to his 25-year sentence, Miralda was also sentenced to 7 years for Endangering the Welfare of a Child by sexual conduct, which will run concurrently.

He must serve all 25 years before being eligible for parole, and will be subject to registration as well as parole supervision for life upon release.