NJ mayor calls for temporary closure of Amazon warehouse due to COVID-19

A New Jersey mayor is calling for the temporary closure of an Amazon warehouse following a report of a number of employees infected with the coronavirus.

NJ.com reports that Business Insider quoted an employee as saying there were more than 30 cases of COVID19 at the Carteret Amazon fulfillment center.

Mayor David Reimen then called on Middlesex County and state health officials to shutter the facility until all workers can be tested and the facility can be sanitized.

An Amazon representative wouldn't confirm the number of cases but said the company is supporting recovering individuals and taking “extreme measures” to protect workers.

