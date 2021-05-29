NJ, nation's gas prices remain steady for holiday weekend

article

Gas prices remained steady in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Memorial Day weekend, but drivers are paying more than $1 per gallon more than they were last year.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.05, down a penny from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.04, unchanged from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $1.96 a gallon a year ago at this time.

