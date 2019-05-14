NJ officer facing witness tampering, harassment charges

Authorities say a northern New Jersey police officer tried to obstruct a potential internal affairs investigation by telling a witness to destroy evidence.

Upper Saddle River officer Kyle Zyskowski was suspended without pay after he was charged Monday. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.

Bergen County prosecutors began investigating the 34-year-old Ramsey resident in early April amid reports he had been waving his gun while driving erratically.

They later found evidence that Zyskowski had hindered a potential internal affairs investigation by telling a witness to destroy evidence and revealed sensitive information, including a resident's domestic violence restraining order.

Zyskowski also allegedly conspired to harass and intimidate a witness. He has served on the Upper Saddle River force for eight years.