NJ pizzeria adding marijuana dispensary to building as renovations get underway

Remember those Girl Scouts who sold cookies near a weed dispensary? Looks like a local pizza shop is taking a page out of their playbook.

What we know:

DeLorenzo's Pizza in Hamilton, New Jersey, has recently closed — but not for good!

The 86-year-old staple is undergoing renovations to convert the building into a pizzeria-marijuana dispensary hybrid.

"Looking forward to seeing you soon at our exciting new venture," DeLorenzo's posted on social media last week.

The pizza shop is planning to re-open in late September, or early October.

What they're saying:

Locals immediately took to the comments, saying that the new venture gives "new meaning to pizza joint."

"Well, isn't that convenient?" another follower commented.

However, some people expressed their concern about the location being too close to a new children's hospital facility being built.

"Wondering how our township is ok with a dispensary within walking distance of the new CHOP facility going into the AMC location??? Does that make sense ???"