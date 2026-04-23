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NJ reports first measles case in 2026; warns of public exposure

By Amanda Hurley
Published  April 23, 2026 10:46am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
Doctors urge families to vaccinate as measles cases confirmed

Doctors urge families to vaccinate as measles cases confirmed

Doctors are urging families to vaccinate their children after a confirmed cluster of measles cases in Philadelphia from exposures at a local daycare.

The Brief

    • The first 2026 case of measles in New Jersey was confirmed this week.
    • A person who traveled oversees contracted the virus.
    • You could be exposed if you visited Newark airport or a medical center in Hackensack earlier this month.

NEW JERSEY - Health officials are warning of public exposure after reporting the first confirmed case of measles in New Jersey this year.

What we know:

The New Jersey Department of Health announced on Wednesday that a Hudson County resident contracted the virus after traveling internationally.

Officials say you may have been exposed to measles if you visited two locations during these specific times and dates:

  • Terminal B at Newark International Airport: 530–9 a.m. April 14
  • Pediatric Emergency Department at Hackensack University Medical Center: 11:15 p.m. April 17 to 3:15 a.m. April 18

Potentially exposed individuals could develop symptoms as late as May 11 if they are infected.

No additional associated cases have been identified in New Jersey as of Wednesday, April 22.

Related

Measles in the Northeast: How NYC, Philadelphia and DC compare to US outbreak
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Measles in the Northeast: How NYC, Philadelphia and DC compare to US outbreak

The number of measles cases across the United States continues to grow, with the Northeast remaining an active area for the disease this year.

What you can do:

Health officials urge those who may have been exposed to check their vaccination record to assure they are protected from measles. 

Those who have received the two-dose MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine are protected, as are people born in or before 1957.

Anyone not protected from measles who believes they may have been exposed is asked to contact a healthcare provider, urgent care, or hospital before arriving.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the New Jersey Department of Health.

New JerseyHealth