The Brief The first 2026 case of measles in New Jersey was confirmed this week. A person who traveled oversees contracted the virus. You could be exposed if you visited Newark airport or a medical center in Hackensack earlier this month.



Health officials are warning of public exposure after reporting the first confirmed case of measles in New Jersey this year.

What we know:

The New Jersey Department of Health announced on Wednesday that a Hudson County resident contracted the virus after traveling internationally.

Officials say you may have been exposed to measles if you visited two locations during these specific times and dates:

Terminal B at Newark International Airport: 530–9 a.m. April 14

Pediatric Emergency Department at Hackensack University Medical Center: 11:15 p.m. April 17 to 3:15 a.m. April 18

Potentially exposed individuals could develop symptoms as late as May 11 if they are infected.

No additional associated cases have been identified in New Jersey as of Wednesday, April 22.

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What you can do:

Health officials urge those who may have been exposed to check their vaccination record to assure they are protected from measles.

Those who have received the two-dose MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine are protected, as are people born in or before 1957.

Anyone not protected from measles who believes they may have been exposed is asked to contact a healthcare provider, urgent care, or hospital before arriving.