17-year-old shot to death in Allentown, homicide investigation underway

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The Brief A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Allentown this weekend. His manner of death has been ruled a homicide. An investigation is underway.



Law enforcement is investigating after a weekend shooting left a 17-year-old dead in Allentown.

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened near North Jay and East North streets just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the teen died from gunshot injuries, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide by the coroner's office.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has yet to be released, along with any further details about the shooting.

What's next:

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are investigating.