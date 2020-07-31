NJ reports no new coronavirus deaths in hospitals over 24-hour period for first time since March

article

For the first time since early March, there were no new coronavirus-related deaths in New Jersey hospitals over a 24-hour period.

Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement during his daily coronavirus press conference Friday afternoon. While the state did report 10 new deaths and nearly 700 new cases, Murphy says this is the first 24-hour period since March 10 with no coronavirus deaths in state hospitals.

The Garden State has been one of the nation's hardest-hit areas since the onset of the pandemic, claiming 13,944 lives and infecting 181,660.

The first reported coronavirus death in the state was announced on March 12 when a 69-year-old man died at a hospital in Hackensack. John Brennan, a military veteran, reportedly passed away a week after he complained of what is now known as the telltale signs of the novel virus.

Since then, much has been done by state officials to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, including a nearly 4 months long stay-at-home order, non-essential business shutdowns, and a statewide mask mandate.

New Jersey's widespread coronavirus outbreak took perhaps its biggest toll on the state's elderly and those in nursing homes. To date, 6,704 deaths have been reported in state nursing homes alone; nearly half of the statewide total.

In the recent months, New Jersey has begun to carefully reopen its economy while following health and safety guidelines extended by state and federal health officials. While restrictions have eased on many businesses across the state, indoor dining is prohibited and gyms have been kept shuttered.

