Suspect arrested in series of commercial burglaries spanning two New Jersey towns

The Brief Police in New Jersey have made an arrest in string of burglaries that spanned several weeks. Bryson Anthony, a 46-year-old male, has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, criminal mischief, and theft. The investigation is still ongoing.



A 46-year-old man from Camden, New Jersey has been arrested due to activity related to a string of burglaries in Burlington County.

The man, identified as Bryson Anthony, was found operating the exact car that was used throughout the robberies and was arrested on the scene.

Timeline:

Evesham and Medford Police departments released the following timeline of the incidents.

About 11:00 p.m. April 23

Medford Patrol Officers respond to an alleged burglary at ‘Sports Paradise’. The suspect fled with merchandise before the officers arrived on scene.

3:00 a.m. April 23

The Medford Police Department responded to another burglary report at ‘Sports Paradise’. The burglary was in regard to a storage unit in the back of the building.

The suspect had again managed to escape prior to the officers' arrival.

About 8:30 a.m. May 4

Evesham Patrol Officers were called for report of a robbery at ‘Hollywood Smokin’. After further investigation, officers discovered that the robbery occurred during the overnight hours an the suspect escaped with large quantities of merchandise.

About 5:30 a.m. May 11

After receiving a burglar alarm activation, Evesham Patrol Officers were dispatched to ‘Canal’s Bottleshop'. There was forced entry through the front door and merchandise had been stolen.

May 21

The vehicle linked to the crimes was found by Camden County Police, who say it was being operated by Bryson Anthony. The 46-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Mischief, and two counts of third-degree theft.

What you can do:

The investigation is still open and the Evesham Police are looking for any information regarding the crimes. To contact the police, call the department at 856-983-1116. For the confidential tip line, call 856-983-4699 or email Gatess@eveshampd.org. For anonymous tips text, ETPDTIP to 847411.