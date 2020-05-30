NJ to resume child care services, day camps, organized sports effective mid-June, July

Governor Phil Murphy has signed a new executive order allowing the resumption of child care services, youth day camps, and organized sports.

New Jersey began banning and restricting such activities in light of the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic on March 26.

At the time, the only restrictions regarding the allowance of child care to take place was for the benefit of essential workers.

Now, the signed executive order confirms previously speculated reopening dates for child care services, youth day camps, and organized sports.

“My Administration has been steadfast in our commitment to let science, data, and facts guide New Jersey’s restart and recovery process,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

Gov. Murphy previously outlined a comphrensive plan and timeline to reopen New Jersey -- part of it addressing resumption of child care centers, day camps and non-contact sports.

“In order to continue our momentum in restarting New Jersey’s economy, we must prepare our workforce to return to their jobs by ensuring a continuum of care for their children. Our child care centers, youth day camps, and organized sports will adhere to strict public health and safety protocols so that New Jerseyans can confidently participate in the restart and recovery process," Gov. Murphy further explained after signing the executive order late Friday evening.

CHILD CARE SERVICES

Under Executive Order No. 149, the previous emergency child care program suspension will be lifted as of June 16. As a result, child care centers will be able to resume normal operations on or after June 15.

Officials say that child care services must comply with COVID-19-specific health and safety standards in order to operate.

Each child care center must submit an plan to the Department of Children and Families no later than 24 hours before the anticipated opening date.

In the case of currently operating emergency child care centers, within fourteen days of the effective date of this Order, attesting that it will follow all applicable health and safety standards, as detailed in the COVID-19 Child Care Standards.

YOUTH DAY CAMPS

Additionally, youth day camps can open on or after July 6, and must comply with COVID-19-specific health and safety standards.

The Order also suspends the ban on individuals engaging in organized sporting activities as of June 22, provided that activities remain outdoors and are non-contact.

The New Jersey Department of Health will issue health and safety standards for these activities.

Youth summer camps that wish to operate on or after July 6 must submit an attestation to the Department of Health no later than 24 hours prior to the anticipated opening date.

Camp officials must submit confirmation that they will follow all applicable health and safety standards, as detailed in the COVID-19 Youth Summer Camp Standards.

Residential and overnight camps remain banned from operating in NJ at this time.

ORGANIZED SPORTS

Sporting activities, including organized sporting activities, are permitted in outdoor settings only beginning on June 22, 2020. However, they must not involve person-to-person contact or routinely entail individuals interacting within six feet of one another.

Any sporting activities that involve person-to-person contact or individuals routinely interacting in close proximity (within six feet of one another) will remain banned in any setting -- indoor or outdoor.

The Commissioner of the Department of Health shall impose health and safety standards regarding sporting activities before that date.

All sporting activities must comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and Executive Orders, including restrictions on gatherings in place at the time the sporting activities occur.

High school sports, monitored by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), may resume. However, high school sports must abide reopening protocols issued by NJSIAA and cannot resume any earlier than June 30.

