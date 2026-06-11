NJ TRANSIT and DoorDash announce major sponsorship tied to FIFA World Cup 2026

The Brief NJ TRANSIT and DoorDash announced a major sponsorship tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Meadowlands Rail Line will be renamed the DoorDash Meadowlands Rail Line through June 2027. DoorDash branding will be visible on trains, tickets, and at stations during the World Cup and beyond.



NJ TRANSIT and DoorDash have announced a new partnership that will rename the Meadowlands Rail Line as the DoorDash Meadowlands Rail Line, according to a press release. The sponsorship is set to bring DoorDash branding to trains, tickets, and stations during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and extend through June 2027.

DoorDash branding to be featured during World Cup events

What we know:

NJ TRANSIT said the partnership will include DoorDash branding on two locomotives running on the renamed rail line during World Cup matches.

Fans will also see DoorDash on NJ TRANSIT World Cup digital tickets, directional signs in Secaucus Junction, and as the presenting sponsor of NJ TRANSIT’s Countdown Clock to the World Cup.

Kris Kolluri, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO, said, "This significant sponsorship with DoorDash is exactly the kind of non-farebox revenue strategy that Governor Sherrill directed us to execute — one that generates real value for those choosing NJ TRANSIT to travel to the eight World Cup matches without passing additional costs on to everyday commuters."

NJ TRANSIT expects more than 300,000 World Cup fans to use its system, with hundreds of thousands more traveling to other stadium events each year.

The partnership will last for one year, with an option to extend.

Katherine Rodriguez, Head of East Public Policy at DoorDash, said, "DoorDash is in New Jersey communities every single day. When Governor Sherrill challenged the private sector to show up for this state, we wanted to be the company that answered. We're proud to help make sure this train runs, and that it runs for New Jerseyans."

Branding and activations will continue after the World Cup

After the World Cup, the partnership will expand to include five DoorDash-wrapped buses across North Jersey, promotional events in Secaucus Junction, and DoorDash branding on official NJ TRANSIT rail line maps.

NJ TRANSIT is the nation’s largest statewide public transportation system, providing more than 925,000 weekday trips on 264 bus routes, three light rail lines, and 12 commuter rail lines.

The partnership aims to boost NJ TRANSIT’s resources and visibility while keeping costs stable for regular riders.

NJ TRANSIT operates 165 rail stations, 62 light rail stations, and more than 19,000 bus stops, connecting New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia.

What we don't know:



Details about the potential extension of the partnership and specific promotional activities after June 2027 have not been announced.