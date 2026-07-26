Man shot leaving party in North Philadelphia; no arrests made

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The Brief A man was shot in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning. He was leaving a party at the time. No arrests have been made.



A 38-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning while leaving a party in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

The victim, who was struck in the right knee by gunfire, was driven to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Officers were able to trace the shooting back to the 2100 block of North 18th Street, where they located the crime scene. Police say it took place around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and a motive remains unclear.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.