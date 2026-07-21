New Jersey MVC software error registered 6,600 non-citizens to vote, Gov. Sherrill says

The Brief A software error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System registered about 6,600 non-citizens to vote between June 2023 and June 2024. Fewer than 400 of those registered voted, according to the current administration. The governor has ordered an investigation, removal of ineligible voters, and replacement of the system vendor.



New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced Tuesday that a software error within the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who indicated they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024.

What we know:

Gov. Sherrill said the error occurred under the previous administration and involved individuals who answered "no" when asked if they were U.S. citizens while applying for driver’s licenses and identification cards. Despite their answers, the system registered them to vote.

"Upon learning this information, I immediately ordered my chief counsel to launch an investigation to get to the bottom of what occurred. I also ordered the removal of any residents from our voter rolls who were erroneously added between June 2023 and June 2024," Sherrill said in a statement.

The new Motor Vehicle Commission administrator has started the process of replacing the vendor responsible for the system, according to the governor.

What they're saying:

The state's preliminary analysis found that fewer than 400 of the newly registered individuals actually voted.

These voters were registered as Democrats, Republicans and Unaffiliated, and were scattered across the state.

"I am appalled by the reckless failures that allowed this to happen and the lack of transparency shown by those in charge at the time. This failure didn’t occur under my watch, but accountability starts now," Sherrill said in her statement that was issued Tuesday.

"I am taking action to prevent anything like it from occurring in the future and make sure those responsible are held accountable," she added.

Sherrill called the error and the amount of time it took to uncover the issue "unacceptable" and took aim at both the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and the previous administration.

"But let me be clear, this entire situation is unacceptable. It’s unacceptable that the vendor released software with such a glaring error. It’s unacceptable that the MVC took a year to get this issue fixed. And it’s unacceptable that no one in the previous administration brought this to light, demanded accountability, or took action when it happened years ago."

Dig deeper:

Sherrill's announcement comes less than a week after President Donald Trump announced his administration had released documents that he claimed would reveal vulnerabilities in the U.S. election system.

"As the Trump Administration tries to weaponize elections for political gain, I am ensuring we protect our elections. Let me be clear: Donald Trump has zero credibility on the issue of election integrity," Sherrill said. "The difference is simple: when we find a problem, we don’t hide it, deny it, or invent conspiracies. We investigate it, we fix it, and we tell the public. That’s what accountability and good governance look like, and that’s exactly what my administration is doing."

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the software error went undetected for a full year or how long the process of removing ineligible voters and replacing the system vendor will take.