NJ vaccination sites halt use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid blood clot concerns

All New Jersey vaccination sites are halting the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid concerns for blood clotting.

Early Tuesday, the CDC and FDA said in a joint statement Tuesday that the pause of the single-dose vaccine is "out of an abundance of caution" while the agencies investigate the cases of reportedly rare blood clotting issues.

As a result, all appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been either canceled or put on hold. For individuals scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine, the New Jersey Department of Health will work with all vaccination sites to make arrangements for the administration of an alternative two-dose vaccine.

This comes as the CDC and the FDA are currently reviewing the data involving six reported cases—among nearly 7 million doses administered in the U.S.—in women between the ages of 18 and 48 who received the J&J vaccine.

Symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets.

Both the CDC and FDA have said that these adverse events are extremely rare.

However, according to the FDA and CDC, individuals who have received the vaccine and develop abdominal pain, leg pain, shortness of breath, severe headache or other unusual symptoms within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

