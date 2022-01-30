Expand / Collapse search

No injuries reported after fire breaks out at home in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A woman is safe after her home went up in flames in Northeast Philadelphia overnight. 

The fire started just before 4 a.m. Sunday on the 7200 block of Lynford Street. 

Authorities say the 30-year-old woman was able to escape without any injuries and that no other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other homes were affected. 

