No injuries reported after fire breaks out at home in Northeast Philadelphia

A woman is safe after her home went up in flames in Northeast Philadelphia overnight.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. Sunday on the 7200 block of Lynford Street.

Authorities say the 30-year-old woman was able to escape without any injuries and that no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other homes were affected.

