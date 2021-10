Firefighters are still working to determine what caused a 3-alarm fire in Lehigh County.

The fire broke out overnight at a rowhome on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

There is no word yet on how many people were displaced by the fire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter