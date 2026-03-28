No Kings Philadelphia: Hundreds march through Center City protesting Trump policies

The Brief Hundreds of people protested in Philadelphia Saturday as part of the nationwide No Kings movement. The protests aim to oppose policies of the Trump administration and call attention to civil rights and democratic norms. Several other cities across the Philadelphia area also held smaller protests.



Hundreds of people took to the streets of Philadelphia on Saturday as part of another round of nationwide "No Kings" protests. Thousands more protested across the U.S.

No Kings protest Philadelphia

What we know:

The march kicked off around noon Saturday, with hundreds gathering at Love Park, before marching down Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ending with a rally at 22nd Street.

Many of the roads in the area were closed for hours Saturday as demonstrators marched with their signs, protesting the Trump administration.

"No Kings" organizers estimate that Saturday's rally in Philadelphia was one of more than 3,100 across the U.S.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Other ‘No Kings’ rallies in the Philly area

Dig deeper:

In addition to the main rally in Center City, several other demonstrations tied to "No Kings 3" were organized around the Philadelphia area Saturday.

In Camden, activists organized a rally and march from Roosevelt Plaza Park, just steps from city hall, to a rally at Wiggins Waterfront Park.

Protests also happened in several smaller cities across the Philadelphia area, including Ardmore, West Chester, Media, Norristown and Doylestown.