Chester Water Authority isolates Upper Chichester water main break; system recovery underway

The Brief Crews have isolated a major water main break in Upper Chichester, according to Chester Water Authority. A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for several communities as the system recovers. Water pressure is expected to return to normal over the next 18 to 24 hours.



Chester Water Authority says crews have successfully isolated a major water main break along Route 322 near Cherry Tree Road, allowing the water system to begin stabilizing after widespread service disruptions that started Thursday, March 26.

System recovery and ongoing repairs after water main break

What we know:

The water main break caused reduced water pressure and service disruptions across Upper Chichester and surrounding areas, according to Chester Water Authority.

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As of 4:20 p.m. Friday, the uncontrolled water loss has been contained, and the system is expected to recover gradually over the next 18 to 24 hours.

Impacted customers in Upper Chichester, Lower Chichester, Marcus Hook, Twin Oaks, and parts of Bethel Township must continue to boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice.

The Boil Water Notice remains in effect for these areas, and water filling stations are open 24 hours a day at the Upper Chichester Township Building, Marcus Hook Borough Office, and Ogden Fire Company.

Chester Water Authority said, "We’re encouraged by the progress our crews have made in isolating the break and stabilizing the system. Our priority now is restoring normal service safely and ensuring the water system returns to full operation as quickly as possible," said Darryl Jenkins, Executive Manager.

Customers are urged to follow all instructions on the CWA website and will be notified as soon as the Boil Water Notice is lifted.

Expanded advisory and customer resources

The Boil Water Notice has been expanded to include Maher Boulevard and William Road in Bethel Township, in addition to the previously affected communities. Customers outside these areas do not need to take action, but some may still experience low water pressure.

What you can do:

Customers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and infant care, and avoid consuming tap water without boiling.

The authority recommends bringing water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or food preparation.

Detailed instructions and updates are available on the Chester Water Authority website.

Water filling stations will remain open around the clock until the advisory is lifted, providing safe water for those affected.

For those affected, a water filling station is available at the following locations:

The Upper Chichester Township Municipal Building, 8500 Furey Rd, Upper Chichester.

The Marcus Hook Borough Administrative Office, 1111 Market Street, Marcus Hook.

Ogden Fire Company, 4300 Naamans Creek Rd, Boothwyn.

You will need to bring your own containers to fill.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the water main break has not yet been identified, and there is no timeline for when the Boil Water Notice will be lifted.