No ski masks allowed? Philadelphia City Council to vote on citywide ban Thursday

Legislature banning ski masks across the city was introduced over the summer, and now Philadelphia's City Council are casting their votes.

If passed, the bill would prohibit people from wearing ski masks in parks, schools and on public transit.

It would also allow the city to enforce a $250 fine against those caught wearing a mask.

However, there are exceptions for religious expression and "First Amendment activities," such as protesting.

Police have thrown their support behind the ban for safety reasons, while the ACLU argues it could violate free expression rights, and be misused by officers stopping and frisking pedestrians.

Thursday's vote comes just months after SEPTA enforced a similar ban.

Passengers wearing the ski masks would be given the option to remove them, or be escorted off of SEPTA property.




