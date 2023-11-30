Expand / Collapse search

No ski masks allowed? Philadelphia City Council to vote on citywide ban Thursday

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia City Council to vote on ski mask ban

A new bill would allow Philadelphia to find people for wearing ski masks in parks, schools and on public transit.

PHILADELPHIA - Legislature banning ski masks across the city was introduced over the summer, and now Philadelphia's City Council are casting their votes.

If passed, the bill would prohibit people from wearing ski masks in parks, schools and on public transit.

It would also allow the city to enforce a $250 fine against those caught wearing a mask.

Related

Philadelphia City Councilmember introduces legislation banning ski masks citywide: 'Residents want a ban'
article

Philadelphia City Councilmember introduces legislation banning ski masks citywide: 'Residents want a ban'

According to officials,if the bill passes, it would prohibit people from wearing skis masks in schools, recreation centers, daycares, parks, city-owned buildings, or on any mode of transportation.

However, there are exceptions for religious expression and "First Amendment activities," such as protesting.

Police have thrown their support behind the ban for safety reasons, while the ACLU argues it could violate free expression rights, and be misused by officers stopping and frisking pedestrians.

Thursday's vote comes just months after SEPTA enforced a similar ban.

Passengers wearing the ski masks would be given the option to remove them, or be escorted off of SEPTA property. 


 