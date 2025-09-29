NOMO Foundation provides free life-skills, workforce development classes for youth

The Brief NOMO Foundation which stands for New Options More Opportunities, is registering youth for free classes. Youth can sign-up online or walk-in to a NOMO location. NOMO has locations in North, South, and West Philly.



Classes at NOMO will teach young people life skills, allow them to certifications and provide a fun atmosphere to keep them off the streets.

What they're saying:

"Everybody got their thread?" said Kema Billups who is the owner of Molly's Boutique. She teaches youth how to sew. 12-year-old Zaynab Kennedy is in the class.

"She likes to sew and she’s in to fashion so this was a great opportunity for her," said her grandmother, Naya Kennedy, who brought her to the class.

"She signed up with Molly who does a lot of different socks and overgarments. She is very talented, and I am glad that she offered this program," said Kennedy.

It is part of the workforce development and life skills programs offered by the non-profit NOMO, which stands for new options, more opportunities.

Shaniece Smith led the orientation and sign-up session Monday afternoon at NOMO’s West Philly location on Lancaster Avenue.

"Once you fill out that, you’re going to get an email from us," she said to the youth.

Rickey Duncan is the CEO and executive director of NOMO.

"We started our sewing class today, our electrician class, branding and fashion design and a host of other things," he said. Duncan also unveiled a snack shop on site which is being used to teach the youth how to start their own snack store in their community.

"They’re going to learn budgeting, they’re going to learn how to keep inventory in the store, how to re-up, to be able to buy more things and how to keep supplies active," he said.

Duncan says NOMO’s driving initiative is also a big draw.

They help young people get their permit and license to drive, which comes with a huge incentive as long as they show they are also doing well in school.

"Whoever has the highest GPA in conjunction with the highest driving score will receive a free car from our partners partnering with us to provide a car," he announced.

Dzhaje Johnson and Nevaeh Abbot left orientation ready to learn.

"I signed up for media training, computers, and therapy. They had a lot of programs," said Johnson.

Abott is interested in electrical engineering.

"I always been like the type to be involved in like construction and stuff like that because I grew up watching my grandpop," she said.

The programs are all free of charge.