Non-flushable items causing sewage problem in Pennsylvania, officials say

Pennsylvania sewage treatment facilities have reported an uptick in non-flushable items clogging filtration systems and impacting important equipment since the March stay-at-home order.

Officials are reminding residents to only flush toilet paper and human waste, not disinfecting wipes or other non-flushable items that should be disposed of in the trash.

"Flushing things that aren’t meant to be flushed can damage your own sewer pipes as well as the sewer treatment facilities that we all depend on,” Dept. of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.

According to McDonnell, even items labeled "flushable" or "biodegradable" cannot be safely flushed. Items such as tissues, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, disposable gloves, cotton swabs, kitty litter, should not be flushed.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The Department of Environmental Protection warns that flushing or dumping the wrong things down the drain can lead to costly repairs to both private plumbing and city sewer lines.

Food scraps, grease, and oil could also lead to blockages and should not be put down the drain, even when chased by grease-fighting detergents.

Advertisement

"Having fully operational wastewater services is critical to containing COVID-19 and protecting Pennsylvanians from other public health risks," the department said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP