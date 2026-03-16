Dog rescued after being stuck on steel beam beneath SEPTA tracks
PHILADELPHIA - A runaway dog is safe after it became trapped on a steel beam underneath high-rise SEPTA tracks in Philadelphia on Sunday.
What we know:
Animal protection officers were alerted Sunday afternoon about a small, black shih-tzu seen running along SEPTA tracks.
The dog, Dottie, became stuck atop a steel beam underneath high-rise SEPTA tracks beneath the 63rd and Market platform.
Video provided by animal welfare workers captured the moment an officer used a lift to reach and safely rescue the petrified dog.
What's next:
Dottie is recovering from at ACCT Philly.