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Dog rescued after being stuck on steel beam beneath SEPTA tracks

By
Published  March 16, 2026 10:00am EDT
Pets and Animals
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A runaway shih-tzu was rescued after it became stuck atop a steel been in West Philadelphia.
    • The rescue was captured on video shared by animal welfare workers.
    • Dottie, the black shih-tzu, is recovering from the ordeal at ACCT Philly.

PHILADELPHIA - A runaway dog is safe after it became trapped on a steel beam underneath high-rise SEPTA tracks in Philadelphia on Sunday.

What we know:

Animal protection officers were alerted Sunday afternoon about a small, black shih-tzu seen running along SEPTA tracks.

The dog, Dottie, became stuck atop a steel beam underneath high-rise SEPTA tracks beneath the 63rd and Market platform.

Video provided by animal welfare workers captured the moment an officer used a lift to reach and safely rescue the petrified dog.

What's next:

Dottie is recovering from at ACCT Philly.

Pets and AnimalsPhiladelphiaNews