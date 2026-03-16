Dog rescued after being stuck on steel beam beneath SEPTA tracks

The Brief A runaway shih-tzu was rescued after it became stuck atop a steel been in West Philadelphia. The rescue was captured on video shared by animal welfare workers. Dottie, the black shih-tzu, is recovering from the ordeal at ACCT Philly.



A runaway dog is safe after it became trapped on a steel beam underneath high-rise SEPTA tracks in Philadelphia on Sunday.

What we know:

Animal protection officers were alerted Sunday afternoon about a small, black shih-tzu seen running along SEPTA tracks.

The dog, Dottie, became stuck atop a steel beam underneath high-rise SEPTA tracks beneath the 63rd and Market platform.

Video provided by animal welfare workers captured the moment an officer used a lift to reach and safely rescue the petrified dog.

What's next:

Dottie is recovering from at ACCT Philly.