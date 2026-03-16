Shooting erupts during fight a social gathering in Caln Township: police

The Brief One person was injured during a shooting at a social gathering Sunday in Caln Township. Investigators say the suspected shooter fled the scene before police arrived. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.



Police in Caln Township are searching for a suspect after a shooting erupted at a social gathering early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the Caln Township Police Department were called to the 300 block of North Bailey Road just before 2 a.m.

Investigators say several people were at the location for a "social event" when a verbal altercation turned physical.

During the fight, police say someone was shot by a shooter who fled the scene.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and placed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

What we don't know:

No arrests or charges have been reported by police.

Anyone with information on the shooter or the incident should contact the Caln Township Police Department.