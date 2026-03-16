Shooting erupts during fight a social gathering in Caln Township: police
CALN TWP, Pa. - Police in Caln Township are searching for a suspect after a shooting erupted at a social gathering early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers from the Caln Township Police Department were called to the 300 block of North Bailey Road just before 2 a.m.
Investigators say several people were at the location for a "social event" when a verbal altercation turned physical.
During the fight, police say someone was shot by a shooter who fled the scene.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and placed in critical but stable condition, according to police.
What we don't know:
No arrests or charges have been reported by police.
Anyone with information on the shooter or the incident should contact the Caln Township Police Department.