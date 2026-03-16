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Shooting erupts during fight a social gathering in Caln Township: police

By
Published  March 16, 2026 11:17am EDT
Chester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • One person was injured during a shooting at a social gathering Sunday in Caln Township.
    • Investigators say the suspected shooter fled the scene before police arrived.
    • Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

CALN TWP, Pa. - Police in Caln Township are searching for a suspect after a shooting erupted at a social gathering early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the Caln Township Police Department were called to the 300 block of North Bailey Road just before 2 a.m.

Investigators say several people were at the location for a "social event" when a verbal altercation turned physical. 

During the fight, police say someone was shot by a shooter who fled the scene. 

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and placed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

What we don't know:

No arrests or charges have been reported by police. 

Anyone with information on the shooter or the incident should contact the Caln Township Police Department. 

Chester CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews