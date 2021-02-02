Nor'easter causes flooding in NJ; Coastal Flood Advisory in effect

The nor'easter that dumped more than two feet of snow in parts of northwest New Jersey also triggered coastal flooding in communities along the shore on Monday, Feb. 1. Videos posted to social media on Monday show flooded streets in Point Pleasant Beach and Sea Isle City.

A Coastal Flood Warning was in effect on Monday. A Coast Flood Advisory remains in effect through Wednesday at 4 a.m. for parts of New Jersey.

The National Weather Service said tidal areas in Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic and Cape May counties can expect up to half a foot "of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways."

Union Beach Police posted a video on Facebook showing a vehicle driving through a flooded street past a stranded car. Authorities said Keyport Police Chief Shannon Torres and Capt. Michael Ferm rescued a man showing signs of hypothermia from his car.

"At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways," the NWS said in its advisory. "Some partial or full road closures are possible."

