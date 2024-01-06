Nor'easter dumps snow on Poconos, Lehigh Valley; rain in Delaware Valley

In Philadelphia, shoppers were going to the grocery and hardware stores before the storm moved in Saturday. It started with flurries and snow in the early afternoon before turning into heavy rain by early evening.

"This is our first winter in Philadelphia. We needed a shovel and it’s also going to be a benefit to dig our car out later on," said Jack Remmert.

"I saw a couple that was frantically grabbing shovels," said Caleb Bean. "I was confused because I’ve been checking the weather, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be below freezing, and we’re also just getting rain," said Caleb Bean.

"People went into preparation mode for the storm. They think a storm is coming and just like everything – the toilet paper days, the milk days – everyone is stocking up on shovels and salt," said Todd Maniscalki. "I’m looking forward to snow, I hope we do get a big snow storm this year, but I just don’t think it’s going to be today."

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said the Regional Integration Center is in enhanced monitoring of the storm system, including regular check-ins with the National Weather Service Mount Holly.

"Our office held a Weather Steering Committee call with over 20 agencies yesterday to check on response and concerns," said Jeffrey Kolakowski of Philadelphia OEM. "We are also monitoring developments for Tuesday’s storm."

The city agencies include Police, Fire, Streets, Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services, Office of Homeless Services, Managing Director’s Office, Mayor’s Office, School District of Philadelphia, Water Department, Gas Works, and partners from external agencies like SEPTA, PECO, State Police, and Southeast Regional Healthcare Coalition.

The Philadelphia Streets Department brined roads on Friday and called in dozens of crews on Saturday.

"We have a little over 90 trucks out right now who are monitoring the situation and driving the streets. They’re loaded with salt, so if they come across any icy conditions, they will treat the roads so everybody can be safe out there," said Deputy Commissioner Richard Montanez of the Streets Department. "If anybody sees a problem out there and wants to let us know anything, please contact 311 and we will address as quickly as possible."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Snow in Allentown.

Montanez said the department anticipates temperatures to rise and will scale back operations overnight.

Farther north, in Montgomery County, what little snow made it to the ground was quickly washed away by rain.

"I like it," Ismil Miah said. "It’s not bad, a little bit of snow, rain, chilly. It’s not that cold. I like it."

"I wasn’t expecting more, but I was hoping for more," Paul Diem commented. "I usually hate the snow, but I miss it now."

Despite who received what amount of rain or snow, the road conditions were challenging for drivers. In Allentown Saturday evening, many cars got stuck because so much more snow fell there faster.

One man, Josh Severino, explained, "The road conditions are pretty bad. I don’t recommend people going out there. I helped two cars already, down there and there were, like, 10 cars stuck."

With the system pulling away, the focus now turns to Tuesday night and Wednesday when another potential storm system is set to move in with very heavy rain and very strong, damaging winds.