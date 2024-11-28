Norristown community steps up to help those impacted by house fires

Instead of celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends, multiple families in Norristown are picking up the pieces after fire tore through their rowhomes.

There's now a new effort to raise funds to help those families displaced for the holiday season.

"People home for the holidays giving to so many people who lost their homes this holiday," said Alena Mauger of the American Red Cross. "It's amazing, it's always so wonderful to see the outpouring of support."

Before the fire was even completely out last night on Lafayette Street in Norristown, the people who thought they lost everything suddenly began to realize they gained everything possible from everyone who showed the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

"39 people lost everything last night – from their school notebooks to their Thanksgiving meals to clothes to paychecks. There are people other checks that were in the actual building, then there are folks who had no bank accounts they lost their cash," said Pennsylvania State Representative Greg Scott.

They got a lot of what they lost donated directly to them from so many who saw the flames on their televisions and found love in their hearts to help.

Greg Scott photographed the fire victims shopping for all the clothes they needed free of charge at the Blessing Store. The nonprofit opened its doors on Thanksgiving especially to get the kids and adults all the warm, clean clothes and coats they need.

"They came out with bags of clothing. After that, Ebeneezer Methodist Church said, 'hey, we're going to cook a hot, warm Thanksgiving meal.' All the families ate a warm Thanksgiving meal today and then on top of that, folks are giving financial contributions. So we'll be able to walk away hopefully with every family with at least a thousand dollars individually for families we still have a long way to go," Scott added.

For now, since they can't go back home here on Thanksgiving night, Blockson Middle School is their temporary home thanks to the Red Cross.

"We're really thrilled by the outpouring of support," said a Red Cross representative. "We just want to make this time a little bit easier for those impacted."