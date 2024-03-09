Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM EDT, Salem County, New Castle County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Cumberland County, Kent County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lower Bucks County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flood Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

North Carolina mother charged in 2nd infant co-sleeping death

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
Fox TV Stations
1dc5a013- article

24-year-old Mackenzie Reed. (Credit: Wilmington Police)

WILMINGTON, N.C. - A North Carolina mother is charged with the death of her infant as a result of co-sleeping. Authorities said it's the second baby to die from co-sleeping at the hands of the mother. 

Wilmington Police said 24-year-old Mackenzie Katlyn Reed is charged with felony child abuse serious injury, involuntary manslaughter and child abuse/neglect serious physical injury.

Police said the recent charges stem from an incident that happened in October 2023 when officers responded to a home over a report of an unconscious infant. 

RELATED: Vehicle, human remains may solve 1982 cold case of 3 North Carolina missing men

First responders unsuccessfully tried to revive the baby. 

Authorities said in 2022, Reed had another child who died under similar circumstances. 

Reed is in jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Co-sleeping and bed-sharing are two terms that are often used interchangeably – yet they’re not the same.  Co-sleeping actually refers to sleeping next to or in the same room as a child, while bed-sharing means sleeping on the same surface, such as a bed, sofa, or chair.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 