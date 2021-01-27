North Jersey factory set to make 90 million masks a month

article

A New Jersey factory set to make 90 million masks a month and employ 200 people formally opened on Wednesday.

Hudson Holdings Group said in a statement that production of the now-commonplace blue masks is already underway at the Piscataway facility. The facility will also begin producing N95 masks in the coming months.

"We bring American jobs and innovation to this line of business, from our machines to our quality to our costs," company founder Jonathan Ho said in a statement. "Yet what’s most important to us is a sense of social responsibility,"

The factory’s opening comes just days after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to boost U.S. government purchases. It’s unclear whether the new factory will be getting any such contracts.

