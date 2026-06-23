North Philly rowhome fire ruled arson: Woman charged with murder in deadly blaze

The Brief A house fire on Percy Street in Philadelphia killed a 69-year-old man and has been ruled arson and homicide. Police arrested a 38-year-old woman who faces murder and arson charges. Eight homes were affected, and one dog was rescued; no other injuries were reported.



Police are investigating a deadly house fire on the 3600 block of Percy Street that has been ruled both arson and homicide, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers responded just before 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 22, after reports of people trapped inside the burning home.

What we know:

Police say firefighters found 69-year-old Barry Turner unresponsive inside his home after the fire was put out.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:09 p.m.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said the fire started on the first floor of a two-story rowhome and spread to nearby houses through the porches, impacting eight homes in total.

More than 75 firefighters responded, and the fire was brought under control by 1:36 p.m. One dog was rescued from the property, and there were no other reported injuries.

Dig deeper:

The Fire Marshal determined the fire was set intentionally. The investigation was then turned over to police, who later arrested a 38-year-old woman in connection with the case.

Police say she faces charges of murder, arson, and related offenses, but formal charges are still pending as the arrest process continues.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the arrested woman or the official cause of death from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say formal charges are still pending and more updates will be provided as the investigation continues.