Northern Lights could be seen across Philadelphia area Thursday: Here's when

A stunning sight is coming to the night sky on Thursday, and the entire Philadelphia area could get a rare glimpse.

The northern lights could be visible in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware as an "unusually strong" geomagnetic storm arrives at Earth.

When should you get outside?

The National Weather Service says the best viewing conditions are expected from 8 p.m. Thursday to midnight, because the skies will be clear!

Where do you look?

Look up, and north! Weather experts say you will need an unobstructed view to the north that is away from any light pollution.

Northern Lights forecast

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center noted that a G4 or greater was predicted through Friday. The SWPC rates solar storms on a five-level scale , with five being the most extreme and rarest space weather conditions.

The Northern Lights are forecast to reach as far south as Northern California through Alabama.