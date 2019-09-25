Not loafing around: Domino’s hiring ‘Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester’

Vampires need not inquire within — Domino’s is currently looking to hire a Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester.

The company is advertising the position on LinkedIn where it says one hungry applicant will spend the day getting paid to test their “World-Famous Garlic Breads” at their offices in Brisbane, Australia.

“You butter believe it! We’re looking for someone a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside, to help taste test our World-Famous Garlic Breads at Domino’s Headquarters in Brisbane,” said the pizza giant.

According to the advert, experience required includes a minimum of 5 years of garlic bread consumption, masterful understanding of the relationship between pizza and garlic bread, working taste buds, history of viewing other people’s food choices and lastly, has burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for garlic bread to cool down.

If you think your palate has what it takes, then you’ll need to complete a survey and send in a 200-word essay or a 30-second video on why you are the garlic bread aficionado they’ve been looking for.

You better apply as fast as you would eat a slice of garlic bread, because applications close Monday Oct. 7, 2019.

Those with taste buds worthy enough will get paid $30/hour for a day’s work, return domestic flights if you don’t live within driving distance of their headquarters, and one night’s hotel accommodation if a same-day return flight is not available, according to the company.