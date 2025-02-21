Notorious BIG's mother, Voletta Wallace, dead at 78

article

The mother of famed 90s rapper Notorious BIG died Friday while on hospice care in Pennsylvania.

Voletta Wallace, 78, is said to have died of natural causes at her home in Stroudsburg.

What we know:

Voletta Wallace, the mother of slain 90s rapper Notorious BIG, died at her home in Pennsylvania.

The 78-year-old was receiving hospice care and died of natural causes, the county coroner said.

Her death comes nearly 28 years after her son, Christopher George Latore Wallace, was shot to death.

The ‘Big Poppa’ rapper was gunned down while leaving an award show after party in March 1997.

The 24-year-old husband of Faith Evans left behind two children.