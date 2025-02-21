Expand / Collapse search

Notorious BIG's mother, Voletta Wallace, dead at 78

Published  February 21, 2025 1:41pm EST
FOX 29 Philadelphia
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Mother of Biggie Smalls, Voletta Wallace attends the Lincoln Center orchestral tribute to Notorious B.I.G at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

STROUDBURG, Pa. - The mother of famed 90s rapper Notorious BIG died Friday while on hospice care in Pennsylvania.

Voletta Wallace, 78, is said to have died of natural causes at her home in Stroudsburg.

Voletta Wallace, the mother of slain 90s rapper Notorious BIG, died at her home in Pennsylvania.

The 78-year-old was receiving hospice care and died of natural causes, the county coroner said. 

Her death comes nearly 28 years after her son, Christopher George Latore Wallace, was shot to death. 

The ‘Big Poppa’ rapper was gunned down while leaving an award show after party in March 1997.

The 24-year-old husband of Faith Evans left behind two children.

