'Now they're coming to me': Lifelong fan reacts to Ecuador's World Cup match in Philadelphia

The Brief Ecuador will play World Cup matches in Philadelphia and New York/New Jersey in 2026. One Ecuador-born fan said the team’s trip to Philadelphia feels especially meaningful after years of traveling to see them. He expects strong support from Ecuadorian communities in the Philadelphia region, New York and New Jersey.



Victor Argothy has chased Ecuador across the world.

He was there in Japan when Ecuador played in its first World Cup. He was there in Germany when the country reached the knockout round. He has followed the national team through every World Cup it has played in, carrying with him memories of stadiums, songs, long flights and a love of soccer that started with his father in Quito.

In 2026, Argothy will not have to cross an ocean to see Ecuador on the sport’s biggest stage.

This time, Ecuador is coming to him.

Victor Argothy, a lifelong Ecuadorian soccer fan living in Philadelphia (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

What we know:

Ecuador will play in Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with matches scheduled against the Ivory Coast, Curaçao and Germany.

The team opens group-stage play June 14 against the Ivory Coast at Philadelphia Stadium. Ecuador will then play Curaçao on June 20 at Kansas City Stadium before facing Germany on June 25 at New York New Jersey Stadium. FOX Sports lists Ecuador’s group-stage opponents as Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Germany.

For Argothy, who was born in Quito and now lives in Philadelphia, seeing Ecuador play in the region is personal.

"I was super excited," Argothy said. "I cannot believe that actually, because originally we didn't know where they were playing, right? So when I found out they're coming to Philly, I was like, ‘Wow.’"

Argothy said he has traveled to places like Japan and Qatar to watch Ecuador. Now, after years of making those trips, the national team will play in the city he calls home.

"Now they're coming to me," he said.

Victor Argothy, a lifelong Ecuadorian soccer fan living in Philadelphia (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Where Ecuador will play

Ecuador’s 2026 World Cup group-stage schedule includes three matches:

Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast

June 14

Philadelphia Stadium

7 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Curaçao

June 20

Kansas City Stadium

8 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Germany

June 25

New York New Jersey Stadium

4 p.m. ET

Argothy expects Ecuador’s match against Germany at New York New Jersey Stadium to feel especially powerful because of the large Ecuadorian communities in New York and northern New Jersey.

"I bet that that stadium, the MetLife, when Ecuador plays against Germany, you're going to see, you know, that stadium is going to be flooded by Ecuadorians," he said.

Victor Argothy, a lifelong Ecuadorian soccer fan living in Philadelphia (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Local perspective:

Argothy said Philadelphia’s Ecuadorian community is smaller than the communities in Queens and northern New Jersey, but he said there is a local presence, especially around Upper Darby.

He said the area has Ecuadorian restaurants, an Ecuadorian grocery store, a bar and soccer leagues connected to the community.

"There is a community that has settled in Upper Darby which is next to Philly," Argothy said. "There's where there's the area where you can find a few Ecuadorian restaurants."

He expects Ecuadorians from the Philadelphia area, northern New Jersey and New York to show up for the team’s matches.

"I think a lot of people are going to take the day trip, come from northern Jersey and plus the Ecuadorians that are here in the area," he said.

For Ecuadorian fans coming to Philadelphia, Argothy said the city offers more than just a matchday experience.

He recommended visiting the Liberty Bell, Philadelphia’s historic sites and the Rocky Steps. He also suggested staying near Center City and using public transit to get to the stadium.

"Philly is very rich again in culture, food, history," Argothy said. "It's a great city."

Victor Argothy, a lifelong Ecuadorian soccer fan living in Philadelphia (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

The backstory:

Argothy’s love for soccer began long before Ecuador ever reached a World Cup.

He was born in Quito, Ecuador’s capital, and said his father used to take him to matches when he was a child. His father supported El Nacional, a local club in Quito, and Sundays often meant going to the stadium.

"Since I remember, I have been at a stadium or sometimes playing soccer with other kids in my neighborhood," Argothy said.

He said soccer was not something he had to discover. It was already around him.

"I think it's just part of the culture," Argothy said. "We're in South America so it's always the culture in general."

Argothy said he remembers children in Ecuador pretending to be the stars they watched from Brazil and Argentina. For him, the game was tied to childhood, family and community.

He made his first World Cup trip in 2002, when Ecuador qualified for the tournament for the first time.

"My dad said we got to make it. We got to go to Japan and Korea and make the trip," Argothy said.

Ecuador lost its first World Cup match to Italy, but Argothy said the result did not erase the joy of being there. Ecuador later earned its first World Cup win against Croatia.

"We lost, but I felt like everybody was still very happy," he said. "It was like just being there."

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - MAY 30: Jackson Porozo #25 of Ecuador celebrates his goal during the international friendly match between Ecuador and Saudi Arabia at Sports Illustrated Stadium on May 30, 2026 in Harrison, New Jersey United States. (Photo by I Expand

Why this team feels different

Argothy said Ecuador has had important players before, including Antonio Valencia, who played for Manchester United. But he believes this generation is different because so many players are competing for major clubs in Europe.

He pointed to Moisés Caicedo at Chelsea, Piero Hincapié at Arsenal and Willian Pacho at Paris Saint-Germain as examples of Ecuador’s current talent.

"I think this is the first time I think we have most of the national teams in Europe playing in Europe for prime teams," Argothy said.

Argothy said Ecuador’s defense could be one of the team’s biggest strengths.

"Especially the defense, on the defense side, I think Ecuador has a really extraordinary team," he said.

His player to watch is Caicedo.

"If he's on it, then he's controlling the whole game," Argothy said.

Victor Argothy, a lifelong Ecuadorian soccer fan living in Philadelphia (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

What they're saying:

Argothy described Ecuadorian fans as passionate and increasingly confident.

He said Ecuador is used to playing against South America’s giants, including Brazil and Argentina, and he believes the national team is no longer just hoping to compete.

"Now I think there's a lot of faith in this team and that we can do a lot more," Argothy said.

He said this generation has the skill to go further than past teams.

"I feel that this is the time for the talented generation that are here to compete and win games," he said.

Asked what he would tell Ecuador’s players before they take the field, Argothy had a message rooted in the same belief that has carried him from one World Cup to the next.

"Believe in yourself because your country believes in you," he said. "So go out there and do it."

Why you should care:

For fans traveling to Philadelphia, he recommends making time for the city beyond the match.

He mentioned the Liberty Bell, Philadelphia’s historic sites and the Rocky Steps as places visiting fans may want to see.

He also suggested staying around Center City and using public transit to get to the stadium.

"Philly is very rich again in culture, food, history," he said. "It's a great city."

To him, the World Cup is about more than the games. It is about the cultures, fans and communities that come with them.

"Football is life," he said. "For a lot of people definitely, it is more than just a game."

What's next:

Ecuador opens its World Cup run in Philadelphia against the Ivory Coast on June 14.

The team will also play in Kansas City before closing group-stage play against Germany at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 25.