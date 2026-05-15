Who is playing in Philadelphia? Squads for FIFA World Cup announced so far

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The Brief Philadelphia will host six FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. France has announced its World Cup squad, while Brazil has released a provisional squad. Other teams playing in Philadelphia will be added as their squads are announced.



Philadelphia is preparing to host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, and the first squad list for one of the teams coming to the city is already here.

What we know:

Philadelphia will host five group-stage matches and one knockout-stage match during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The teams currently scheduled to play in Philadelphia include Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador, Brazil, Haiti, France, Iraq, Curaçao, Croatia and Ghana.

France is the first team on this list with a confirmed squad available for this article. The rest will be updated as more national teams announce their rosters.

Philadelphia World Cup match schedule

Philadelphia will host six World Cup matches in 2026, including five group-stage games and one knockout-stage match on July 4.

Sunday, June 14

Match 9: Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador

Friday, June 19

Match 29: Brazil vs. Haiti

Monday, June 22

Match 42: France vs. Iraq

Thursday, June 25

Match 55: Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire

Saturday, June 27

Match 68: Croatia vs. Ghana

Saturday, July 4

Match 89: Winner of Match 74 vs. Winner of Match 77

France has announced its 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving Philadelphia fans a first look at the group expected to face Iraq on June 22.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Kylian Mbappe of France poses with the adidas Golden Boot torphy at the award ceremony following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail Expand

The roster is led by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, giving France one of the most dangerous attacking groups in the tournament. France enters the World Cup as one of the sport’s modern powerhouses after winning the 2018 World Cup and reaching the final in 2022.

Mike Maignan (GK)

Robin Risser (GK)

Brice Samba (GK)

Lucas Digne (DEF)

Malo Gusto (DEF)

Lucas Hernandez (DEF)

Theo Hernandez (DEF)

Ibrahima Konate (DEF)

Jules Kounde (DEF)

Maxence Lacroix (DEF)

William Saliba (DEF)

Dayot Upamecano (DEF)

N’Golo Kante (MID)

Manu Kone (MID)

Adrien Rabiot (MID)

Aurelien Tchouameni (MID)

Warren Zaire-Emery (MID)

Maghnes Akliouche (FWD)

Bradley Barcola (FWD)

Rayan Cherki (FWD)

Ousmane Dembele (FWD)

Desire Doue (FWD)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (FWD)

Kylian Mbappe (FWD)

Michael Olise (FWD)

Marcus Thuram (FWD)

France's football team head-coach Didier Deschamps arrives to give a press conference after unveiling his 26-man squad for the World Cup 2026 football tournament in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris on May 14, 2026. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP Expand

The team also brings major depth defensively, with Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano among the defenders named. In midfield, France will rely on a mix of experience and youth, including N’Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni and Warren Zaire-Emery.

Notable absences include Eduardo Camavinga and Randal Kolo Muani, according to ESPN.

Brazil announced its provisional World Cup squad on May 12, giving fans an early look at the players who could appear in Philadelphia when Brazil faces Haiti on June 19.

The provisional list includes major names across Europe and Brazil, including Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Alisson, Marquinhos, Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães. Carlo Ancelotti is listed as Brazil’s manager. Only 26 will be announced to officially attend the tournament.

Alisson (GK)

Bento (GK)

Éderson (GK)

Hugo Souza (GK)

John (GK)

Weverton (GK)

Alex Sandro (DEF)

Alexsandro (DEF)

Bremer (DEF)

Danilo (DEF)

Douglas Santos (DEF)

Fabricio Bruno (DEF)

Gabriel Magalhães (DEF)

Kaiki Bruno (DEF)

Léo Ortiz (DEF)

Léo Pereira (DEF)

Luciano Juba (DEF)

Marquinhos (DEF)

Murillo (DEF)

Roger Ibañez (DEF)

Thiago Silva (DEF)

Vitinho (DEF)

Vitor Reis (DEF)

Wesley (DEF)

Andreas Pereira (MID)

Andrey Santos (MID)

Bruno Guimarães (MID)

Casemiro (MID)

Danilo Santos (MID)

Éderson (MID)

Fabinho (MID)

Gabriel Sara (MID)

Gerson (MID)

João Gomes (MID)

Lucas Paquetá (MID)

Matheus Pereira (MID)

Antony (FWD)

Endrick (FWD)

Gabriel Jesus (FWD)

Gabriel Martinelli (FWD)

Igor Jesus (FWD)

Igor Thiago (FWD)

João Pedro (FWD)

Kaio Jorge (FWD)

Luiz Henrique (FWD)

Matheus Cunha (FWD)

Neymar (FWD)

Pedro (FWD)

Raphinha (FWD)

Rayan (FWD)

Richarlison (FWD)

Samuel Lino (FWD)

Vinicius Jr. (FWD)

Brazil will face Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19.

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 31: rge Brazil starters pose for a ream photo before the match between Brazil and Croatia on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TBA

Côte d’Ivoire will play twice in Philadelphia, first against Ecuador on June 14 and again against Curaçao on June 25.

TBA

Ecuador will face Côte d’Ivoire in Philadelphia on June 14.

TBA

Haiti will face Brazil in Philadelphia on June 19.

TBA

Iraq will face France in Philadelphia on June 22.

TBA

Curaçao will face Côte d’Ivoire in Philadelphia on June 25.

TBA

Croatia will face Ghana in Philadelphia on June 27.

TBA

Ghana will face Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

Knockout round teams

TBA

Philadelphia will host a knockout-stage match on July 4 between the winner of Match 74 and the winner of Match 77.

What's next:

More World Cup squads are expected to be announced as the tournament gets closer.

This article will be updated as teams scheduled to play in Philadelphia release their rosters.