Woman, 72, struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in South Philadelphia

The Brief A 72-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. Police say the hit-and-run driver ran a red light at a high rate of speed and struck the woman. FOX 29's Greg Payne reports police in Northeast Philadelphia towed a vehicle that matches the description of the hit-and-run car.



Investigators are searching for a driver after a 72-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing the street Monday night.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Broad Street and Oregon Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police found a 72-year-old woman lying in the road suffering from severe trauma to the head, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics brought the woman to Jefferson Hospital, where police say she was pronounced dead just before midnight.

What they're saying:

Investigators believe the woman was struck while crossing Oregon Avenue on Broad Street by a light-colored small-bodied SUV.

Witnesses and nearby surveillance cameras, police were able to determine that the vehicle ran a red light and struck the woman.

Police were able to get a partial license plate number of MLK, according to Inspector Small.

FOX 29's Greg Payne reports police have towed a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia that matches the description of the wanted car.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported by police.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman who was killed.