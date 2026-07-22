NWS confirms tornado on Cape May during Tuesday's storm

The Brief A small tornado made landfall in Cape May County on Tuesday. The tornado registered as an EF0, the lowest classification of tornado. Some damage to trees was reported, but nothing more.



The National Weather Service has confirmed a small tornado made landfall in Cape May, New Jersey on Tuesday, as storms moved through the region.

Cape May tornado

What we know:

The NWS released its initial report on the tornado on Wednesday.

Tuesday's tornado made landfall at Cape May Point around 6:15 p.m.

It started as a water spout, according to officials, before moving onto the beach and into the nearby neighborhood.

MORE: Tornado watch vs. warning: How to stay safe during severe weather

By the numbers:

The tornado was an EF0, the weakest classification of tornado, with brief wind gusts between 65–85 mph.

All told, it lasted less than a minute and traveled less than half a mile.

Officials reported some damage to trees along Lincoln and Yale avenues, and near the intersection of Oxford Ave. and West Lake Drive, but no other damage was reported.