NWS confirms tornado on Cape May during Tuesday's storm
CAPE MAY, N.J. - The National Weather Service has confirmed a small tornado made landfall in Cape May, New Jersey on Tuesday, as storms moved through the region.
Cape May tornado
What we know:
The NWS released its initial report on the tornado on Wednesday.
Tuesday's tornado made landfall at Cape May Point around 6:15 p.m.
It started as a water spout, according to officials, before moving onto the beach and into the nearby neighborhood.
MORE: Tornado watch vs. warning: How to stay safe during severe weather
By the numbers:
The tornado was an EF0, the weakest classification of tornado, with brief wind gusts between 65–85 mph.
All told, it lasted less than a minute and traveled less than half a mile.
Officials reported some damage to trees along Lincoln and Yale avenues, and near the intersection of Oxford Ave. and West Lake Drive, but no other damage was reported.
The Source: Information in this story is from the National Weather Service and previous FOX 29 reports.