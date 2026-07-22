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NWS confirms tornado on Cape May during Tuesday's storm

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FOX 29 Philadelphia
Severe Weather
Published July 22, 2026 3:48 PM EDT
Published July 22, 2026 3:48 PM EDT
Philadelphia weather: Wednesday forecast
Philadelphia weather: Wednesday forecast

Philadelphia weather: Wednesday forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Wednesday forecast.

The Brief

    • A small tornado made landfall in Cape May County on Tuesday.
    • The tornado registered as an EF0, the lowest classification of tornado.
    • Some damage to trees was reported, but nothing more.

CAPE MAY, N.J. - The National Weather Service has confirmed a small tornado made landfall in Cape May, New Jersey on Tuesday, as storms moved through the region.

Cape May tornado

What we know:

The NWS released its initial report on the tornado on Wednesday.

Tuesday's tornado made landfall at Cape May Point around 6:15 p.m.

It started as a water spout, according to officials, before moving onto the beach and into the nearby neighborhood.

MORE: Tornado watch vs. warning: How to stay safe during severe weather

By the numbers:

The tornado was an EF0, the weakest classification of tornado, with brief wind gusts between 65–85 mph.

All told, it lasted less than a minute and traveled less than half a mile. 

Officials reported some damage to trees along Lincoln and Yale avenues, and near the intersection of Oxford Ave. and West Lake Drive, but no other damage was reported.

The Source: Information in this story is from the National Weather Service and previous FOX 29 reports.

Severe WeatherCape May County