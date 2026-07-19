Philadelphia caps historic FIFA World Cup run with massive Fan Fest celebration as Spain wins title

Philadelphia’s love affair with the FIFA World Cup came to an unforgettable finish Sunday as 15,000 fans packed Fan Fest on Lemon Hill to watch Spain defeat Argentina in extra time, setting off a celebration.

As the final whistle blew, the crowd erupted.

Fans wearing Spain jerseys hugged, cheered and jumped up and down as the massive screens at Lemon Hill showed Spain capturing its second World Cup championship.

"I lost my voice," Spain supporter Adham Forukh said. "I’m waiting for the score. Nothing happens. Of all the people who could score, the one guy everyone doubted. I was ecstatic."

For many, the celebration was about much more than the final score.

"It was a great experience," Spain fan Karissa Monenciu said. "Had a great time with my mom and it was a great atmosphere."

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker joined the sold-out Fan Fest for the championship match, calling the moment bigger than soccer.

"It is pretty surreal right now," Parker said. "Even when we think about how huge this moment is … this is about more than soccer. This is about humanity."

The championship capped a historic World Cup for Philadelphia.

Nearly 410,000 fans attended the city’s six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field, while more than 500,000 people visited FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill over its 39-day run — the longest-running official Fan Festival in the United States. Combined, nearly 1 million people took part in World Cup events across the city.

Parker said the tournament showcased Philadelphia’s passion for sports on an international stage.

"We are like the biggest sports town in the world," Parker said. "I thought I had experienced it all, but soccer is like a whole other level."

Lauren Lambrugo, chief operating officer of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, said the city delivered exactly what organizers had hoped for.

"Our tagline was ‘Philadelphia Flavor,’" Lambrugo said. "I think we totally brought that. Folks got to experience Philadelphia, and I think that’s something they’ll remember."

Bringing the Men’s FIFA World Cup to Philadelphia was six years in the making. By the time the tournament ended Sunday, city leaders said there was little doubt Philadelphia had made a lasting impression on the world stage.

