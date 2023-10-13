Rally for Palestinian people takes over Times Square

Hundreds have gathered in Times Square on Friday, joining the global call to action organized by a former Hamas leader. Amidst a heavy police presence, the rally has remained peaceful.

The NYPD spent the week preparing, telling every officer to report to work today. Officers surrounded the protest zone, which covered two blocks from 41st to 42nd streets to the subway stop, where MTA police, state police and even National Guard are also patrolling underground.

But so far, their job has been relatively easy – the protest is peaceful.

PREVIOUS: NYPD to ramp up security for pro-Palestinian rallies planned across NYC

The rally started just before 3 p.m. It only took minutes before the barricaded area was completely and densely packed.

The demonstrators, who vary in age and ethnicity, are holding signs and, with the help of a sound system and drums, are chanting.

The area has not only uniformed officers, but undercover officers as well. NYPD says their counter-intelligence division is working overtime, watching social media and staying vigilant.

RELATED: NYC councilwoman Inna Vernikov arrested for carrying gun on hip at pro-Palestinian rally

Even though there is no credible threat, the heavy police presence is to reassure New Yorkers and deter any trouble.

What is helping keep the peace is the fact that pro-Israeli leaders have asked their followers to stay home. If they do show up, there is a separate section for them away from this rally.

