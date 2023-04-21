Odell Beckham Jr. accused of assault in West Hollywood; Former Rams WR denies allegation: TMZ reports

article

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is accused of assaulting a woman at a West Hollywood hot spot, according to a report from TMZ.

According to the TMZ report, a woman is accusing Beckham of grabbing her throat at Delilah in West Hollywood. Beckham, who now plays for the Baltimore Ravens, denies the allegations, TMZ reports.

TMZ reached out to Delilah and the restaurant's owner believes the woman's allegations are "false."

It is unknown when the alleged incident took place. FOX 11 sent messages to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department but could not be reached for comment on the alleged incident.

Beckham played for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season and was a member of the Super Bowl LVI-winning team. He spent the 2022 NFL season recovering from the knee injury he suffered during the Super Bowl.