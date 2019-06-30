Ocean County town moves fireworks shows to accommodate endangered birds

An Ocean County shore town is moving its weekly fireworks shows to accommodate some endangered birds.

More than 150 pairs of birds laid eggs near Jenkinson's Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach.

That's prompted officials to move the beach fireworks, which started on Thursday to an area south of where the birds are nesting and hatching.

The area has been roped off and aquarium employees are monitoring the birds at least twice a day.

They're expected to be around for at least another 6 weeks.