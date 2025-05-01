Ocean County wildfire still not fully contained after torching over 15,000 acres

The Brief The Jones Road Wildfire is still only 80% contained nearly two weeks after it first sparked in Ocean County. Officials say the fire has consumed over 15,000 acres of mostly woodland. A 19-year-old was charged with arson after prosecutors say he improperly extingusihed wooden pallets.



Firefighters are still working to fully contain the Jones Road Wildfire over a week after it sparked and spread to over 15,000 acres of woodland in Ocean County.

The New Jersey Wildfire Service reported on Thursday that the wildfire is now 80% contained and firefighters have managed to slow its impact to 15,300 acres.

Joseph Kling, 19, is accused of igniting the fire after investigators say a bonfire he started by burning wooden pallets was improperly extinguished.

The backstory:

The Jones Road Wildfire has been burning since April 22nd after investigators say an improperly extinguished bonfire spread to more than 15,000 acres.

The wildfire was touted by fire officials as one of the largest the Garden State has seen in the last 20 years.

In the early days of the wildfire, residents who lived near the growing blaze were forced to evacuate their homes and New Jersey declared a State of Emergency.

The fire remains burning more than two weeks later, though fire officials on Thursday said the blaze is now 80% contained and has not scorched any more woodland.

SkyFOX flew over the scorched aftermath of the fire earlier this week.

What we know:

Prosecutors in Ocean County have charged 19-year-old Joseph Kling with arson, saying they can "confidently say" that the fire was set intentionally.

Kling, according to investigators, set fire to wooden pallets and did not properly extinguish the blaze before he left the area.

He was taken into custody last week and is still being held at Ocean County Correctional Facility.