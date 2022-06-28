Police: Off-duty corrections officer carjacked at gunpoint, shoots at alleged carjacker in Feltonville

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after an off-duty corrections officer was carjacked at gunpoint and shot at the alleged carjacker in Feltonville on Monday night.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers with the 25th District received a 911 call for a robbery and gunshots on the 200 block of E Roosevelt Boulevard around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived on location, they were met by an off-duty corrections officer, 59, who said he was leaving a friend's house and getting into his Toyota Avalon when he was approached by a man with a gun who pulled him out of the car, police say.

According to authorities, the alleged carjacker got into the driver's seat of the car and began to drive away as the off-duty corrections officer fired five shots at the suspect and the car.

The suspect sped off in the car and officers located it about 25 minutes later on the 4900 block of Bingham Street, officials say.

Small says the vehicle was found with five bullet holes in it and fresh blood inside the car.

Authorities say officers were also notified that a 21-year-old shooting victim with a gunshot wound in each arm showed up for treatment at Temple Hospital.

Small says there is a possibility that the shooting victim may be the alleged carjacker and authorities are investigating.

According to police, the off-duty officer said the suspect was wearing a surgical mask and a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head.