Off-duty FBI agent shoots dog on Center City sidewalk

Authorities say an off-duty FBI Special Agent shot an "aggressive dog" on a Philadelphia street Monday night.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of Spruce Street in Center City in front of the Touraine apartment building around 8 p.m.

The FBI's Philadelphia Office said in a tweet that initial information they received stated that an FBI Special Agent shot and wounded an aggressive dog and no one else was hurt.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the tweet read. "We are working jointly with the Philadelphia Police Department and the FIB’s Inspection Division to investigate the incident."

A handout from the group "Revolution Philadelphia" called for a "Emergency Protest" at 10 a.m. Tuesday outside the FBI's office on Spruce Street. The group claims the dog was shot during a fight between the agent's dog and another women's two dogs.

Authorities have not shared an update on the dog's condition.