Off-duty officer struck by vehicle after triple shooting in North Philly: police

An investigation is underway after police say a shooting and accident occurred in North Philadelphia overnight.

What we know:

At around 1:28 a.m., Philly police officers responded to the 22nd District for a report of a shooting and a large crowd.

Police discovered a male suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and thigh and took him to Temple University Hospital.

Shortly after, police say a juvenile male and an adult female, both with gunshot injuries, arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

All three victims are in stable condition.

Police identified the crime scene in the courtyard of a nearby housing complex, where officers recovered bullet casings, fragments, and blood evidence.

Right after the shooting, officers responded to a separate incident involving an off-duty officer struck by a vehicle that ran a red light near the original scene.

The vehicle fled before police arrived.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition.

The fleeing vehicle, which police say had a visible bullet hole in the windshield, was recovered and towed for further investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest the shooting began during a fight at a gathering when several unidentified males opened fire.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.