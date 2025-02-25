Officer from South Jersey shot, killed during traffic stop in Virginia Beach
VIRGINA BEACH, Va. - A South Jersey community is mourning the loss of a hometown hero after two officers were killed in the line of duty last week.
What we know:
Virginia Beach officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin were both shot while conducting a traffic stop for expired plates on Friday night.
After refusing to exit his vehicle, police say the driver got into a tussle with the officers before pulling out a pistol.
He shot the officers twice, once as they laid incapacitated on the ground, according to authorities.
The driver, identified as 42-year-old John McCoy, was found nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
What they're saying:
Gloucester Township police say Officer Reese was originally from the South Jersey area.
"His father is a retired Police Officer from the Camden City Police Department," the department said.
The 30-year-old officer was a 2013 graduate of Sterling High School in Somerdale, where flags will be flown at half-staff in his honor.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Gloucester Township Police Department.