Officer hurt after driver slams into unmarked police car, overturns in Philadelphia

article

The Brief A Philadelphia police officer sustained minor injuries after a Toyota Camry smashed into the rear of an unmarked patrol car and overturned on Tuesday morning. The officer was treated at Jefferson Hospital and is expected to be released soon. No charges were immediately reported after the crash.



A Philadelphia police officer is expected to be okay after a vehicle struck an unmarked patrol car and flipped over on Tuesday morning.

Investigators are unsure why the Toyota Camry driven by a 34-year-old woman crashed into the parked police car on Broad Street.

The driver was uninjured in the crash.

What we know:

Authorities say an parked unmarked police car was struck from behind by a Toyota Camry just before 9 a.m. on the unit block of Broad Street.

The impact of the crash caused the Camry, driven by a 34-year-old woman, to flip over.

The unnamed driver was not injured in the crash, according to police. The officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No charges were reported immediately following the crash.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine what caused the woman to crash into the unmarked parked patrol car.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the vehicle was parked legally when the crash occurred.