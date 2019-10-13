Officer injured making arrest after dirt bike rear-ends unmarked police vehicle

article

A Philadelphia police officer sustained minor injuries after making an arrest in connection with a traffic accident Sunday.

Dirt bike rear-ends unmarked police vehicle.

According to authorities, a sergeant and two police officers were in an unmarked police vehicle at a red light on 500 North Broad Street, about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A dirt bike reportedly rear-ended the unmarked vehicle.

Dirt bike rear-ends unmarked police vehicle. Officer sustains minor injury.

While making an arrest in connection with the dirt bike hitting the unmarked police vehicle, one of the officers sustained a minor injury.

The officer was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment and subsequently released.