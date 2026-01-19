Expand / Collapse search

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Nicetown: reports

Published  January 19, 2026 9:24pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood after reports say a double shooting occurred Monday night. 

What we know:

At around 8:45 p.m., reports say a shooting involving a police officer happened near the 4100 block of North Broad Street. 

SkyFOX was live at the scene, which showed heavy police presence. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear if anyone was hurt during the incident. 

An investigation is underway. 

