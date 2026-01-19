Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Nicetown: reports
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood after reports say a double shooting occurred Monday night.
What we know:
At around 8:45 p.m., reports say a shooting involving a police officer happened near the 4100 block of North Broad Street.
SkyFOX was live at the scene, which showed heavy police presence.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if anyone was hurt during the incident.
An investigation is underway.